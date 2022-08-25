Customs foil attempt to smuggle cigarettes, alcohol, frozen meat worth RM40m

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Central Zone Unit 11 of the Royal Malaysian Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle contraband cigarettes, alcohol and frozen meat worth RM38.58 million including unpaid duty and tax, through a series of raids recently.

Its assistant director-general Mohammad Sabri Saad said the success in busting smuggling activities at several locations in and around Selangor and Negeri Sembilan was due to the alert approach of the department.

“The entire seizure involved an estimated value of RM5,002,565.60 while unpaid duty and tax for the items amounted to RM33,587,357.90,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohammad Sabri said for the white cigarettes, his team raided two locations in Port Klang, Selangor and Taman Ideal Township, Seremban, and as a result of the raids, 42,060,000 cigarettes worth RM3,364,800 were confiscated involving a total of RM28,733,520 in non-paid duty or tax.

“The first case on July 14 and July 28 involved four containers in West Port, Port Klang that were detected through scanners. The results of the inspection found that the container was loaded with white cigarettes that were suspected of not having a valid import licence.

Based on public information and surveillance, a team detained a parked lorry that was suspected to contain prohibited goods on Aug 8 and investigations revealed that there was cigarettes believed to have been smuggled in,“ he said.

As for alcohol, he said a total of 113,698.92 litres, worth RM941,265.60, were seized and the unpaid duty and tax amounted to RM4,853,837.90.

Mohammad Sabri said the seizure of frozen meat was done after an inspection carried out on a 40-foot trailer that was left behind at the PKNS Pandamaran Industrial Area, near here.

Upon inspection, 27,860 kg of meat worth RM696,500 was found.

“The result of the inspection revealed that the lorry was filled with frozen cow’s lungs that did not have valid import documents,“ he said.

He added that his team was currently investigating the case under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama