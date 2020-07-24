Customs foil attempt to smuggle in white and kretek cigarettes worth RM2.6m

PORT KLANG: The Royal Customs Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle in about 23 million white and kretek cigarettes worth RM2.6 million in Port Klang here on Wednesday.

Central Zone Customs Department assistant director-general Datuk Abdul Wahabi Abdullah said the confiscated cigarettes which were kept in two containers were worth RM15.4 million.

He said early investigations found that the smuggling syndicate was believed to have brought the cigarettes in from Vietnam by declaring the containers as consolidated cargo to dupe the authorities.

He said a local man, 52 years, was also detained during the checks of the containers at about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

“We are in the process of applying for a remand order for the man for further investigations. At the same time, we are tracking down a local woman aged 38, who was believed to have been involved in preparing the documents for the container.

“The owner of the container is being identified and further investigations are being carried out to find out if customs agents are involved in this smuggling attempt,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

Abdul Wahabi said the confiscated cigarettes were classified as prohibited items and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(g) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 74 (1)(e) of the Excise Act 1976. — Bernama