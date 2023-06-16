Customs foil liquor smuggling worth RM1.17m at Port Klang

KUALA LUMPUR: Customs (JKDM) Central Zone Unit I (WPKL) foiled two attempts to smuggle liquor estimated to be worth RM1,170,595 in Port Klang on May 26 and 31.

Its enforcement director, Wong Pun Sian said that in the first case, the operations team from JKDM Central Zone Enforcement Division Unit I (WPKL) detained a 40-foot container that entered North Port in Port Klang at 8 pm on May 26.

He said they inspected the container and found 26,160 litres of ‘Spark Beer Extra Strong’, with an estimated value of RM111,120 involving total tax and duty estimated at RM793,030.

“Based on the information in the Bill of Lading and Customs Form 1, the merchandise was declared as ‘Households’ from a neighbouring country where the shipping representative failed to submit documents related to the approval of the importation of the merchandise.

“The liquor was hidden at the back of the container load and placed in polyfoam boxes in the front to conceal it from Customs. This modus operandi is believed to be often used by containers carrying prohibited merchandise to enter the country’s ports,” he said today.

In the second case, Wong said they foiled an attempt to smuggle 12,616.20 litres of liquor branded ‘Tsingtao and Demailong’ worth RM93,940 with taxes and duties estimated at RM172,505, after detaining a 40-foot container at the same port at 8.30 pm on May 31.

He said a review of Customs Form 1 found that the container was declared as ‘Fishing Accessories (Fake Bait)’ from a neighbouring country and the shipping representative failed to submit documents for its importation.

“The modus operandi was to conceal the liquor behind sports goods and pay taxes based on the tariff code declared. The importer will always change delivery agents so that the activity of importing liquor is difficult for the authorities to detect,” he said.

Wong said the investigation for the two cases is still ongoing to trace the company or importing agent involved for further action under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

“JKDM calls on the public to cooperate by channelling information related to any smuggling activities by contacting the Customs toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest Customs office in all states,” he said. - Bernama