Customs foils attempt to smuggle liquor, cigars worth over RM5m

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) thwarted an attempt to smuggle six containers of liquor and cigars worth over RM5 million, including taxes and duties, through two seizures in February and March.

JKDM Central Zone deputy director-general Mohammad Sabri Saad said the enforcement team found the information in the Bill of Lading for both cases was not the same as what was declared by importers before entering the country.

He added in the first case, the value of the seizure was estimated at RM416,254 involving 75,420.86 litres of liquor, and duties estimated at RM1.985 million from five 40-foot containers at the North and West Ports from March 2 to March 28.

“The liquor brands, Tsingtao, Knight General, Southan, Lambo, Super X, and Harbin are prohibited items under Item 3, Third Schedule/Part II, Customs (Prohibition on Import) Order 2017,“ he said in a press conference here today.

He said the importation of such products required an import licence and tax stamp approved by the JKDM Director-General.

“Some of the goods were placed behind other items in an attempt to fool the authorities during inspections,” he said.

He added that five shipping representatives have been called to assist in the investigations to trace the company or importing agents involved in the case.

Mohamad Sabri said the second case, enforcement officers seized a 20-foot container filled with cigars which are banned items under Item 1, Third Schedule/Part 11 of the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2017.

The amount of duty involved is estimated at RM3.090 million. - Bernama