Customs foils bid to smuggle liquor in seven containers

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle 99,120 litres of liquor worth RM597,000, with duties estimated at RM3.17 million, hidden in seven containers in Northport, Port Klang, Selangor.

Customs deputy director-general (Enforcement and Compliance) Datuk Johari Alifiah, in a statement today, said the 40-foot containers arrived at the port on June 6 without proper import declaration for the goods.

He said the bill of lading and shipping manifest declared the goods as packaging bags, plastic bottles, double-sided tapes, belts and cups which were imported from an East Asian country.

However, an inspection of the containers discovered cartons of beer, which were hidden behind other goods such as paper cups, plastic bags, paper rolls, prayers items and tabletops in a bid to avoid detection, he said.

According to Johari, initial investigations also found that the importing company did not have a valid import permit.

“An investigation on the importing company is being conducted to trace the culprit behind the syndicate. The shipping firm has been questioned to assist in the investigation,” he said.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and Excise Act 1976, he added. - Bernama