Customs, immigration operation under control: PM

SEPANG: The operation of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) and the Immigration Department (JIM) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is under control said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who made an unannounced visit to the main gateway of the country today.

In a visit to see for himself the condition of JKDM and JIM following an incident involving a minister at KLIA recently, Anwar said he found several problems in the two departments and an investigation for improvement with appropriate actions would follow.

“There are some Customs weaknesses which need to be remedied. Generally, the majority of the services by Immigration employees and personnel are proceeding smoothly. There are some problems, we would investigate to improve and appropriate actions would be taken if there are flaws,” he said.

Unaccompanied by ministers or top leaders, Anwar spent 30 minutes in the surprise visit at KLIA before attending the ceremony to welcome the return of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah after performing their pilgrimage at Bunga Raya Complex in KLIA here.

Anwar said he would study the measures for improvement that have been taken and should be taken.

“So far I have seen the response of Immigration is very good and positive. What we have to identify are some small groups that are still unable to bring about change including facing several charges,“ he said.

Anwar said initial discussions on JKDM and JIM will be held in the Cabinet meeting this Wednesday.

A news portal on June 29 reported a commotion at KLIA involving a minister said to be trying to ‘rescue’ a Chinese national woman who was denied entry into the country.

The incident also went viral on social media when a minister was said to have entered the arrival hall without having a security pass.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said his department would conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident covering all relevant aspects. - Bernama