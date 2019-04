NILAI: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) Narcotics Branch, in collaboration with the Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), seized 338kg of ketamine worth RM20 million, on March 25.

Customs deputy director-general (Enforcement and Compliance) Datuk Azimah Abdul Hamid said during the raids carried out in Kuala Lumpur and Port Klang, seven suspects including Indian and Pakistan nationals, were also detained to assist with the investigations.

She said in the 4.30pm raid, the team comprised officers from the Customs Narcotics Branch as well its Operational Battle Force Response Assault, together with personnel from the Bukit Aman’s NCID, discovered drugs hidden in textile rolls.

“In the first raid carried out at a shopping complex, the team found 70 boxes containing textile rolls and further inspection found 304 transparent plastic bags containing white powder, believed to be drugs, concealed in those rolls.

“Also found were two transparent plastic bags containing white powder suspected to be drugs, in the main suspect’s bag, weighing 229kg. Two Pakistanis were also arrested,” she told reporters at a media conference here today.

Following the arrests, a raid was carried out at a warehouse in Port Klang and the team found a total of 146 transparent plastic bags in 27 boxes that contained white powder, believed to be drugs and weighing 109kg, she said.

She added that based on intelligence gathered, the Bukit Aman NCID have also detained five men, namely, two locals, two Indian nationals and a Pakistani, suspected to be members of the syndicate, to assist with the investigations.

Azimah said the seized drug were believed for the local market and could be used by almost 1.7 million drug users.

She said all suspects, aged 35 to 54, were remanded from the date of the arrest for 14 days and would be charged under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama