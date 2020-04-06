Customs raid on Selangor warehouse followed SOP

SHAH ALAM: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has denied the allegation of wrongdoing against its personnel during a raid at a warehouse here on April 1, as published by a local English-language newspaper yesterday.

The Department in a statement today said the raid was conducted in accordance with the standard operating procedure and the provisions under the Customs Act 1967 which included giving the warehouse a prior notice.

“The personnel involved also had their masks and gloves on as recommended by the Ministry of Health,” it said.

On the allegation that some of the personnel were also puffing away during the raid, the department said investigations found that the officers were smoking outside the premises.

The raid was conducted by a team of 13 Customs personnel led by a senior officer from the the Central Zone (Selangor) II Enforcement Division after detecting that a false declaration of imported goods had taken place.

“Inspections on five containers at the warehouse found that about 20 merchandise were not declared in Customs Form No 8 including ceiling lamps, blowers, and kitchen appliances,” it said. — Bernama