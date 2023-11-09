Customs seize 51.36 kg of methamphetamine worth almost RM1.7m

NILAI: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) busted an international drug trafficking syndicate after seizing 51.36 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine worth almost RM1.7 million at a warehouse in Port Klang on Sept 4.

Customs director-general Datuk Zazuli Johan said the department confiscated six boxes, five filled with clear packs containing the suspected drugs during the 12.45 pm raid.

“The remaining box contained rubber pipe accessories. The syndicate seems to smuggle the drugs using the rubber pipes, which are then declared as high pressure rubber pipes.

“The drugs most likely do not orginate from our country, meaning it was smuggled in to be exported to Australia,” he said during a media conference here today.

Further investigations revealed that the smuggled goods would be exporte to Australia via sea routes and the exporters would use a fake company to avoid arrests.

He said that the Customs department had foiled 17 smuggling attempts to Australia this year and that this case would be investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Although there has yet to be an arrest, the department is working with Australian authorities to track down those responsible,” he said. - Bernama