Customs seize 6 containers of contraband cigarettes worth RM2.14 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: The Customs Department seized six containers containing 30.6 million contraband cigarettes estimated to be worth RM2.14 million at Port Klang on Monday.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said all the containers had arrived at Port Klang two days earlier.

He said initial investigation found there was no manifest forms, either for import manifest or transhipment, issued by the ship’s captain or shipping agent for the arrival of the containers as required under Section 52 of the Customs Act 1967.

“Investigations also found that there were no shipping documents that could show that the containers were landed for the purpose of transhipment.

“The total number of cigarettes seized was 30.6 million sticks estimated to be worth RM2.14 million with duties and taxes involved amounting to be worth RM20.4 million,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Abdul Latif said an investigation into the container shipping agent company was ongoing and the mastermind behind the syndicate was being tracked down.

“The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and Excise Act 1976 for allegedly committing offences, among them failing to submit the manifest in not less than 24 hours prior to the ship’s arrival, engaging in importing uncustomed or prohibited goods and possessing goods for which excise duties have not been paid,” he said.

Abdul Latif also urged the public to assist the customs in fighting smuggling especially involving cigarettes, liquors, firecrackers, drugs, vehicles and others and reminded them not to participate in such activities.

The public can channel information related to smuggling activities by calling the customs toll-free line at 1-80088-8855 or nearby customs office and their identity would not be disclosed, he added. — Bernama