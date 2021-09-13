Customs seize drugs worth over RM400,000 at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Customs Department (JKDM) seized drugs, believed to be ketamine and methamphetamine, weighing 8.66kg and worth RM404,375, at the Air Cargo Terminal, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, at 7am on Aug 29.

Sabah Zone Customs principal assistant director, Datuk Abdullah Jaapar, in a statement today, said that following the seizure, a 32-year-old local man was detained to assist in the investigations.

“Security personnel from MasKargo sensed something suspicious after an image scan on 16 polystyrene boxes containing frozen fish showed a different image underneath the frozen fish,” he said.

Upon further inspection, they found a transparent package containing ketamine, weighing 5.43kg, estimated to be worth RM287,843, and methamphetamine, weighing 3.23kg, worth RM116,532.

He said that the modus operandi behind the activity was to fill the substance, believed to be drugs, into transparent plastic before hiding it in a space inside the polystyrene boxes filled with frozen fish, with the hope to deceive the authorities.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

The department also calls on the public to channel any information on drug smuggling activities by contacting 1-800-88-8855 or the state Customs Department office, with the identity of the informant being kept confidential. — Bernama