Customs seize drugs worth RM7m hidden in furniture, bathrobes

NILAI: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKMD) has foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs, suspected to be ketamine and methamphetamine weighing 128.5 kilogrammes (kg) estimated to be worth RM7 million.

The drugs were found hidden in furniture and bathrobes in two separate cases at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) early this month.

Customs deputy director-general Datuk Abdul Halim Ramli who is also acting as the department’s director-general said the seizure was carried out by a team sent to inspect the merchandise scheduled to be exported to an East Asian country using a KLIA cargo aircraft at about 3.30 pm on Oct 13.

“The merchandise was declared as end tables weighing 366 kg. Our inspection discovered that two pallets containing three pieces of furniture which carefully wrapped with three other boxes. After the wrappings were opened, we found three pieces of furniture in the shape of a table with frames made of iron and wood.

“Our officers then unwrapped one of the furniture and removed the top part of the table and found clear crystalline substance suspected to be ketamine with an estimated weight of 124.6 kg worth RM6.8 million in the furniture,“ he said at a press conference at JKDM headquarters narcotics branch here, today.

He also said initial investigations revealed that the merchandise which was from an industrial park in Selangor, was diverted to Johor Bahru before being taken to the warehouse of the air cargo delivery agent at KLIA to evade detection.

The activity was believed to be handled by an international syndicate aided by locals.

Abdul Halim said following the discovery, two local men aged between 30 and 40 were detained to assist in the investigations.

Meanwhile, JKDM also seized an international parcel (outbound) containing two bathrobes to be sent to a country in the Oceania region.

The parcel is suspected to contain methamphetamine at the Pos Malaysia Cargo International Hub (PMIH) estimated to weigh 3.76 kg worth RM135,000 on Oct 12.

“We believe the sender’s information is false to avoid detection in addition to the modus operandi used which is to dissolve the drugs by soaking it with a bathrobe,“ he said.

Abdul Halim said both cases will be investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama