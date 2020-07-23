Customs seize smuggled cigarettes worth over RM2m

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) have thwarted an attempt to smuggle in 20.4 million sticks of cigarettes worth RM2.24 million at the Labuan Port, Labuan early this month.

RMCD deputy director-general (Enforcement and Compliance), Datuk Johari Alfiah said the department had seized two containers of cigarettes, with tax and duty estimated at about RM14.45 million, in an operation on July 10.

He said an inspection found the two containers, which had arrived at the Labuan Port from a south east Asian country on July 9, had been declared as containing cigarettes.

‘’Preliminary investigation found the importing company did not have an import licence,’’ he said in a statement today.

Subsequently, he said RMCD had identified two companies and a RMCD agent suspected of handling the declaration of the items in the containers.

Several other individuals who were suspected to be involved were also being traced to help in investigation, he added. — Bernama