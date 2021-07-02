Customs seize vape liquid worth more than RM2 mln

SHAH ALAM: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized RM2.7 million worth of electronic cigarette (vape) liquid, with RM273,480 in tax on June 24.

Central zone customs principal assistant director Datuk Zazuli Johan said KLIA Central Zone Enforcement Unit III personnel conducted an inspection on two containers from the United States at Northport, Port Klang at 6pm.

He said the personnel found 1,276.24 litres of vape liquid suspected to contain nicotine, that were declared as atomiser devices in the containers.

“The trade items were also found to have exceeded their expiry date. We believe that the product will be repackaged before being distributed in the local market.

“The consignment was imported without a valid import licence and tax on it had not been paid,” he said in a statement today.

Zazuli said vape liquid is classified as prohibited merchandise under the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2017.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama