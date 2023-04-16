Customs seizes various contraband items worth over RM600,000

PASIR PUTEH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has seized various contraband items worth RM667,471 through 33 arrests during operations codenamed Op Badai and Op Makmur II, from March 27 to yesterday.

Its deputy-general (Enforcement and Compliance) Datuk Sazali Mohamad said the operations were conducted in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

“Among seized items were 3.4 million sticks of cigarettes worth more than RM597,000, firecrackers worth RM26,309 and rice worth more than RM8,770,” he said at a press conference at Tok Bali Supply Base, here last night.

He added that tax on the seized goods was estimated to be worth over RM2.4 million.

“The cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) and Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said. - Bernama