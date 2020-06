JOHOR BARU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) smashed an attempt by smugglers to sneak in two containers of contraband cigarettes worth RM1.19 million at the Johor Port, Pasir Gudang here on Thursday.

Customs deputy director-general (enforcement) Datuk Johari Alifiah said had the 17 million cigarettes found in the two containers slipped into the market, duty worth RM9.08 million would have been lost.

He said inspection of the containers showed that it was declared as aluminium scraps from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam but Customs officers found it laden with cigarette cartons of two brands namely Zon King and U2.

Johari said both containers arrived the port on May 23 and investigations showed that the company behind the import did not possess valid permits to do so.

“Investigations into the company are ongoing and those behind the smuggling are being traced. To date, we have questioned staff of the shipping company,“ he said.