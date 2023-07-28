Customs to fully utilise iPATUH system to boost audit efficiency

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) will use the iPATUH system fully beginning today to ensure that the audit process is conducted efficiently and to reduce leakages.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the system, developed internally by the department at a cost of RM375,000 since 2019, was very efficient and could boost the country’s revenue as evidenced by its detection of leakages worth RM1.5 billion last year.

“They (Customs) tracked down and recovered the revenue and this shows that the iPATUH system improved the system and reduced leakages,” he said at a media conference after launching the system here today, with Customs director-general Datuk Zazuli Johan.

Ahmad said the system could also reduce the duration of the department’s audit of company tax payments from four months to two months.

“So, about 8,600 files were completed a year previously, but with the iPATUH system, it can reach up to 10,700 files.

“The system is paperless and involves bank data... so when you type in the company’s name it will display in the system,” he said, adding that the implementation of the iPATUH system, which can be accessed by the department’s 15,000 officers, would save the department an estimated RM8.6 million in terms of operating expenses annually.

Ahmad also added that the Accountant-General’s Department was also in the process of developing an application to allow the public to check on unclaimed monies, which currently total over RM11 billion. -Bernama