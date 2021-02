KUCHING, Feb 15: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council member Datuk Seri Abang Aditajaya Abang Alwi today proposed a three-month salary cut for all Sarawak assemblymen which will be used to purchase necessary gadgets to help students undergoing home-based learning (PdPR) sessions.

He said the GPS or Gabungan Parti Sarawak-led state government should be more sensitive over the difficulties faced by the students, especially those from poor families, in coping with the PdPR challenges amid COVID-19.

“We don’t want these children to lag behind in education just because they cannot afford to purchase the gadgets or suitable devices to learn,” he said in a statement here today.

Abang Aditajaya, who is also Tanjung Manis PSB chairman, said what the state government could do right now is to provide every student in Sarawak with the gadget for free, by using the state’s allocation.

He said it was sad when there was no allocation set aside for the acquisition of gadgets for students in Sarawak in the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 5.0 announced recently when there were already 1,000 students from all over the state applying for gadget aid.

He said the proposal was made not as a blame game, but merely aimed at making it more convenient for the students to continue with their PdPR sessions.

Starting last week, Tanjong Manis PSB service centre had been distributing suitable gadgets to eligible students, which comprised 100 tablets for sixth formers, 200 smartphones for those in Form One to Form Five and 50 laptop computers for university students.- Bernama