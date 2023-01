KUALA LUMPUR: A black suitcase containing cut-up parts of a torso was found today near the Rawang Selatan exit of the North-South Expressway, according to the police.

Sungai Buloh District Police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said passers-by spotted the bag at about 11.30 am and informed the police.

The police found several cut-up parts of a torso in the bag which has been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, she said. - Bernama