Cuti-Cuti Malaysia Media-Influencer 2023 tour explores Perak

TAIPING: Media practitioners participating in the Cuti-Cuti Malaysia Media Influencer 2023 Perak toured and explored eco-tourism, special interest tourism products and sampled gastronomical delights around Taiping, Kuala Kangsar and Kerian.

Participants of the 3D/2N programme organised by Tourism Malaysia starting Wednesday, comprised electronic media representatives, content creators and social media influencers, said Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar (pix).

“The programme is aimed at increasing the media’s involvement to help promote domestic tourism products online, especially on social media.

“One of the destinations on the itinerary was spending a night at Taiping Bamboo Resort which is located in a durian orchard at the foot of Bukit Larut,” he said when met at the launch of the Maxwell Base Camp Conservation Trail in Bukit Larut, today.

He said Taiping Bamboo Resort is one of the destinations offered under the 2023 Durian Tourism Package of Tourism Malaysia.

He said the participants started with lunch at the Haji Idrus Organic Orchard in Kampung Ara Panjang, Manong.

“In Taiping, they relaxed at the Taiping Lake Gardens and then rode ATVs for an adrenaline high at the ATV Adventure Park Larut,” he said.

Other locations visited were ecotourism sites around Ban Pecah near Tanjung Piandang and enjoying local specialities, such as prawn noodles and ‘sembilang’ fish curry, he said.

He said the programme was expected to strengthen the cooperation between the media and local tour operators and help the participants familiarise themselves with the available tourism products.

“We hope the publicity generated by this programme will increase demand for such tours and boost the local economy and support the upcoming 150th anniversary of Taiping and Visit Perak Year in 2024,” he said.

The participants also witnessed the launch of the Maxwell Base Camp Conservation Trail in Bukit Larut, which is a project that prioritises biodiversity, conservation of nature, reduction of carbon and a sustainable environment. -Bernama