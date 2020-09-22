CVIA industrial park is 10 pct complete - Mustapa

KUALA LUMPUR: The Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA) project in Perlis is currently 10 per cent complete, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said construction of the first phase of the project measuring 24.28 hectares of the total area of 178.06 hectares started on June 1 and is expected to be completed on Jan 31 next year. He said the first phase of the industrial park is divided into two stages costing RM184 million, of which RM157.9 million was allocated under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) and the remainder will be funded under the 12th Malaysia Plan. “Construction of the second phase of the project spanning 811.5 hectares will start in the third quarter of 2022,” he said when responding to a question from Senator Tuan Kamarudin Abdun who wanted to know the progress of the CVIA project.On investment, he said to date, four domestic investors in the halal and education clusters, as well as four foreign investors in the electrical and electronics and green technology sectors have shown interest to invest in the CVIA. “These domestic investments are expected to bring in investments worth RM415 million and create 500 jobs, comprising 150 skilled jobs and 350 semi-skilled jobs in the healthcare field,” he said. He pointed out that the total foreign investment is estimated at RM553.6 million and will create 5,100 jobs consisting of 1,530 skilled jobs and 3,750 semi-skilled jobs in the electrical and electronics fields.-Bernama