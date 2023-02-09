Cyber crimes: Always be sceptical when receiving information - Fahmi

KUCHING: The public is advised to always be sceptical when receiving information in the face of threats from cyber criminals or scammers, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said this is because cybercriminals are also taking advantage of technological advances by increasing their capabilities and knowledge.

Fahmi said not only organisations, but also individual users, including the educated and professionals are have of online scams and fraud.

“The techniques and modus operandi used by these scammers have also become increasingly devious and more thought out.

“Based on reports received by enforcement agencies as well as news reports by the media, cases of scams and online fraud occur almost every day. This means that the threat is still prevalent,” he said.

Fahmi said this at the opening ceremony of the Sarawak-level 2023 National Anti-Scam Tour Programme here today.

The two-day progamme, jointly organised by CyberSecurity Malaysia, CelcomDigi in collaboration with Gabungan Bertindak Anti-Scam (GBAS) and supported by the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD), is being held from today at the Borneo Cultures Museum Auditorium here.

It aims to share information about the current cyber security landscape, types of scam threats, the latest modus operandi as well as tips and best practices to avoid becoming scam victims.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said to curb scams and online fraud, the government has established the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) as a call center that receives reports and helps block the flow of victims’ money.

He said scam victims can contact the NSRC line at 997 which operates every day. - Bernama