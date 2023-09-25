Cyber defence system at highest security level, protected against attacks

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s cyber defence system is at the highest level of security and protected against cyberattacks, Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari (pix) said the government, through the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has placed the entire armed forces strategic communication system in a secure network that is not connected to the external internet chain.

“The country’s defence system has always been at the highest security level and is supervised by the Cyber Defence Monitoring Centre of MAF’s Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division (BSEP).

“With strategic measures including no connection to the external internet chain, cyberattacks on the country’s defence system are currently under control,” he said when winding up the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan debate for the Defence Ministry, today.

MAF has previously established a Cyber Defence Special Unit under its Defence Intelligence Staff Division in 2015 which was tasked to monitor and prevent any form of violation of the national defence system.

Elaborating, Adly said for systems that require internet connection which are mostly related to administrative matters, BSEP is closely monitoring any suspicious activities, adding that the division is always on high alert to face any potential cyberattacks.

On the efforts to curb cyberattacks in the form of data phishing and ransomware, Adly said the ministry has taken several proactive measures including forging bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as sharing cybersecurity threat information with other countries.

“We are also planning to establish a Cyber Command Centre to create a credible, high-tech and expert cyber force capable of tackling global threats,” he added. -Bernama