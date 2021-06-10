Cyber security awareness still low among Malaysians — Zahidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The level of cybersecurity awareness among Malaysians is still low resulting in many ending up as victims of cybercrimes, said Communications and Multimedia deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

In addition, he said still many in the country are not using technology responsibly.

“In fact, millions of ringgits in losses are recorded by the authorities such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he said when appearing as a guest on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme aired on RTM 1 here, today.

Zahidi said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry through CyberSecurity Malaysia received 4,615 reports on cybersecurity incidents from January to May this year through the Cyber999 Help Centre.

He said the three top offences were fraud (3,229 cases), hacking (765) and dangerous codes (256).

Among the other incidents which were also reported to the centre, according to Zahidi included spam, attempted hacking, denial of services, cyber harassment, reports of vulnerability and those related to content.

He said the people must equip themselves with knowledge on cybersecurity and the latest technology and to always be alert to the latest forms of cyber threats.

However, he also said the level of cybersecurity threat in the country currently is still not worrying.

“I urge the public to take precautionary measure including by ensuring a strong password, installing and updating anti-virus softwares on their digital gadgets and using a secure network when performing transactions online whether for banking or purchase of goods in the effort to eradicate cyber crimes,” he said. — Bernama