Cyberjaya Hospital begins operations today

CYBERJAYA: The Cyberjaya Hospital begins its operations today.

Built on a 5.2-hectare land in Cyber 11, the RM508.8 million hospital is the first platinum-rated government hospital under the Green Building Index certification, which emphasises sustainability and energy efficiency in its design.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin when launching the operations of the hospital here today, said initially, there was a proposal to lease the hospital to a private sector, but the government then decided to have it operated as a public hospital.

“One of the factors to privatise this hospital was the fact that Cyberjaya residents comprise mostly those in the M40 group and can afford private hospital fees, but there are also those who are not in the M40 group.

“So, that’s why it remains a government hospital. I want the people and the Cyberjaya residents to also be able to seek medical treatment at a public hospital,” he said.

Khairy said the opening of the Cyberjaya Hospital would also reduce congestion at nearby government hospitals, especially in Putrajaya, Kajang and Serdang.

Cyberjaya Hospital, which has a capacity of 288 beds, is expected to benefit approximately 282,000 residents in the Sepang district.

According to Khairy, Cyberjaya Hospital will offer 14 areas of expertise and health services including general medicine, radiology, dentistry, rehabilitation and orthopaedics.

“Apart from that, the hospital will also provide audiology services for children and adults including hearing screening and diagnostic tests,” he said, adding that geriatrics expertise will also be available at the hospital.

Also present at the launch were Cyberjaya Hospital director Dr Shahabuddin Ibrahim and Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman. - Bernama