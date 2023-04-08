Cyberjaya's centralised cooling system lowers CO2 emissions by 7,000 tonnes per annum

CYBERJAYA: The centralised cooling system implemented in Cyberjaya has succeeded in reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 7,000 tonnes per annum in contrast to traditional cooling systems, Cyberview Sdn Bhd acting managing director Dr Mohd Hafiz Ibrahim said.

Speaking to reporters after the “Accelerating Cyberjaya’s Energy Efficiency” forum here today, he said the centralised cooling system, which was established in 1999, is currently used in more than 46 buildings in Cyberjaya.

He said the system was one of Cyberview's initiatives, as a government-owned Tech Hub developer, towards making Cyberjaya a low-carbon city.

“This initiative is within Cyberview’s environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards framework to implement Cyberjaya’s sustainable development in the next five years,“ he said.

The framework focuses on energy efficiency, sustainable buildings and urban design, as well as sustainable waste management and energy efficiency, he said.

He added that the switch to solar power in buildings, as an alternative energy source, is also part of the focus towards a greener and cleaner Cyberjaya.

“As much as RM5 million has been invested since 2016 to develop and install solar systems in Cyberjaya, including in parking areas and rooftops,“ he said.

He said two local companies have expressed interest in investing in Cyberjaya’s solar development sector, but it is still at the discussion stage.

As for the development of data centres in the future, Cyberview’s focus is on smart mobility, creative digital and smart healthcare, as part of Cyberjaya's efforts to become a smart city, he said.

“We also have strategic partners, such as the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) via the Digital Investment Office (DIO), which is a digital joint venture platform with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), to facilitate data centres or digital investors,” he said.

He said that so far there are 14 data centres in Cyberjaya.

Although investors wishing to make digital investments in Cyberjaya are warmly welcomed, it is important to select only those who are eligible and compliant with the terms and conditions set, he said.

“A land bank of about 500 acres is available for the purpose of building data centres, but we need to be selective in choosing an investor or company, because it needs to be strategic and on a technical basis,“ he said.

On the forum, he said it was organised to discuss the proposed Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill, in line with the government’s aspiration of making Cyberjaya a low-carbon city by 2030, to benefit the city and its ecosystem. -Bernama