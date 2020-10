KUALA LUMPUR: The Cyberjaya Implementation Council plans to revitalise Cyberjaya under a newly proposed master plan following the government’s aim to strategically place the city in an advantageous position within the space of technology and innovation.

The master plan will create a unique positioning for the city as a preferred tech investment location.

Cyberview Sdn Bhd in a statement today said the plan would see 2,816.61 hectares of the city land divided into four distinct zones, each with unique features and attributes in order to further enhance its offerings and opportunities.

The new master plan would incorporate the original intent for the city and its current role in accelerating Malaysia’s competitive advantage with the inclusion of emerging technologies.

The council held its meeting recently, chaired by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, who is also the chairman of Cyberview.

“Interconnectivity is imperative in the evolution of people, businesses and cities. The sharing of resources and interactions between various stakeholders will enable cities to grow and transform.

“In today’s digital world, cities need a strong tech ecosystem to develop, as well as, attract investors. Within our own jurisdictions, each member of the council has a part to play in strengthening the tech ecosystem here and revitalise Cyberjaya -- and I am looking forward to working with everyone towards this goal,” said Mohd Zuki.

The council will gather regularly to ensure strategies and plans to revitalise Cyberjaya will be executed effectively.

Council members would also decide on the way forward for economic, social, safety, and infrastructure issues, and matters relevant to Cyberjaya’s development.-Bernama