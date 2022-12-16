Cybersecurity audit needed to guarantee user data security: Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: An audit of cybersecurity needs to be done to guarantee the data security of users in the country, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said his ministry (KKD) needs to identify the vulnerabilities or weaknesses in the existing ecosystem to avoid data theft from continuing.

“Data is a national treasure that needs to be kept safe,” he said during his first monthly assembly with the KKD staff here today, which was also attended by Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching, Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, as well as heads and officers of the departments and agencies under the ministry.

Fahmi said the KKD will also play an important role in assessing and assisting other agencies, departments as well as ministries in ensuring that cybersecurity will be a priority.

“My intention is for CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), which is under the ministry’s purview, will always play a very important role.

“I do not want any more incidents in any department of data being compromised, hacked, or stolen whether or not these are related to the actions of scammers,” he said.

Fahmi also advised the members of the public who had been scammed to contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) by calling 997 to report the theft of money within 24 hours.

“If you are a victim (of scammers), do not be ashamed or afraid. Call (NSRC) within 24 hours of the incident so that Bank Negara can stop the outflow of funds from the system,” he said.

He also expressed hope for the KKD to have closer cooperation with Bank Negara and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in order to overcome online fraud because it (online fraud) not only hurts the people but also poses a risk to national security.

He also said that the money stolen through online fraud was likely used on the black market to fund activities that threaten national security including drug trafficking and the purchase of illegal weapons. - Bernama