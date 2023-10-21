CyberSecurity Malaysia issues warning of phishing site spread on Telegram

KUALA LUMPUR: CyberSecurity Malaysia issued a warning today about a fake phishing site imitating the MyKasih Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) website that is being spread on Telegram.

CyberSecurity Malaysia said that cybercriminals were using the phishing website that shows a page similar to the login page of the eWallet service in Malaysia to target Telegram users and take over their user accounts for nefarious purposes.

“Users will receive a message with the fake website on their Telegram, and when the user clicks on the fake website, they will be taken to the phishing website where they are asked to enter their phone number.

“The information will then be used by cybercriminals to log into the victim’s Telegram account and attempt to take it over,” the agency said in a statement today, adding that the website link has been shared across various Telegram groups. - Bernama