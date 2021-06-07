Cycling allowed but not as exercise under MCO 3.0

PETALING JAYA: Police have said cycling to work is permitted but not as recreation or exercise during MCO 3.0.

Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Khalid Othman said no compounds will be issued to individuals riding a bicycle to work.

“I appeal to the public, follow the standard operating procedures (SOP), it is our responsibility to get over the Covid-19 pandemic,” he was quoted by Sinar Harian as saying.

He reminded cyclists that recreational activities involving riding, whether individually or in groups, is not permitted under the SOP and offenders will be issued a compound notice.

Earlier today, Bangi MP Dr Ong Kian Ming said it is confusing that jogging is allowed but cycling is banned

“I appreciate the fact that jogging and exercise alone in our residential areas is still permitted. But I fail to understand why cycling alone is not permitted, especially if this person is cycling within a 10km radius of his or her home.,” he said.

“Furthermore, some people actually cycle to work (including some factory workers in my constituency) and some people cycle to the morning market to do their grocery shopping. Will they be fined for cycling by the enforcement authorities?”