Cyclist Harrif Saleh carving path as entrepreneur

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 7: With his expert knowledge in bicycle components, national athlete Mohd Hariff Salleh is slowly carving a path as an entrepreneur.

When not in the playing field, the Terengganu-born cycling sprinter had been thinking seriously about getting perfectly clean bicycle chains and after testing, modifying and refining, he recently came up with his own cleaning products for bicycle and motorcycle chains, named HS Sprint.

According to Hariff, 32, he began exploring other fields as an alternative source of income following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the product came to mind as more people are into cycling these days.

“The government’s announcement on the i-Lestari Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal scheme could not have come at a better time.

“I needed capital to invest in the business. As we are only allowed to withdraw up to RM500 a month beginning in May last year, I waited until I could have RM2000 to launch the product, said Hariff when met by Bernama recently.

The bicycle had been a part of my life since I was small and I have encountered all the mechanical issues from cycling and riding through the years, he said.

”I learned how to fix problems with bicycle tubes, tyres and chains and all these helped in the product development,” said Hariff, adding that previously he had ventured in food and sports attire business, but this time he was more serious.

His initial plan was to produce only 100 bottles a month but the number had to be increased to 1,000 due to overwhelming response.

“I was taken aback when people called to say they wanted these two products. The online promotion was effective and I had my hands full with the deluge of requests.

“I am grateful to have my family, friends and fans to support me. I am also glad that I have put my cycling skills to good use,”said Hariiff who is Terengganu Cycling Team (TSG) new captain.

Harrif added that within a month he has appointed 10 agents around Terengganu and several bicycle shops in Kuantan and Kuala Lumpur are already selling the products

Meanwhile Hariff, who runs the business with his wife Nursyahira Nordin, hopes to appoint more agents so that the products could be available nationwide within a year’s time.

“I hope to attend some courses to improve my business knowledge and at the same time create employment opportunities for other young people,” he said.

As his training sessions will remain his priority, Hariff said Nursyahira would be the main person managing the business and attending to customers, while he would focus on product promotion and delivery.- Bernama