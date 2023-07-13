CYDES 2023 reflects gov’t’s commitment to address cyber security issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cyber Defence & Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2023, which concluded today, reflected the government’s commitment in addressing critical cyber security issues through collaboration and cooperation.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) said this is because the four-day event has brought together industry experts, policy makers and implementers from around the world.

He said a successful cyber security strategy could only succeed if there is collaboration between all related stakeholders.

“Through such collaboration, we amplify our capabilities, foster innovation, and establish a robust cyber security ecosystem that can effectively counter emerging threats,” he said in his speech at the CYDES 2023 closing ceremony here today.

His speech was read out by National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, who officiated the closing ceremony on Mohd Zuki’s behalf.

Besides that, Mohd Zuki said CYDES itself stood as an example of a successful public-private partnership, representing a joint effort between government agencies such as MKN and National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), as well as private sector partner Alpine Integrated Solution Sdn Bhd (Alpine).

Concluding his speech, he expressed appreciation of the collective achievements and progress made in the realm of cyber security through CYDES 2023.

“We have expanded our knowledge, built bridges of collaboration, and laid the groundwork for a resilient and secure digital future. The success of this event would not have been possible without the dedication and contributions of each and every participant, sponsor, exhibitor, and partner.

“Your unwavering support and commitment to the cause of cyber security have played a vital role in the growth and advancement of our cyber security ecosystem. Together, we have created an environment that fosters collaboration, knowledge sharing, and collective action,” he added.

Organised by MKN, NACSA and Alpine, CYDES 2023 was held from July 10 to 13 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), with the theme “Building Cyber Resilience: Safeguarding The Digital Future”.

The first CYDES was held in a full virtual format in 2021. -Bernama