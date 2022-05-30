$!Da Vinci Medical’s first PicoSure Pro - ensures safe and elegant aesthetic procedure

KUALA LUMPUR: Da Vinci Medical has Launched its first PicoSure Pro in Malaysia at Arte Mont Kiara here on Sunday.

PicoSure Pro is the World’s first and only 755nm FDA-cleared laser for the treatment of Melasma Pigment.

Country Manager, Southeast Asia & South Asia of Cynosure, Timothy Ngo, announced Davinci Medical is the first and only Picosure Pro product launched in Malaysia.

“We always strive to offer our patients the most cutting-edge, advanced treatments. During this two-year pandemic, we keep studying new products, new protocols and leading the medical aesthetic trend to improve ourselves,“ said Dr Tristan Tan, Founder and Medical Director of Da Vinci Medical.

“I found that the medical aesthetics market is a need these days,” added Dr Tristan, who is also the leading laser expert.