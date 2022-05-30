$!Da Vinci Medical’s first PicoSure Pro - ensures safe and elegant aesthetic procedure

KUALA LUMPUR: Da Vinci Medical has Launched its first PicoSure Pro in Malaysia at Arte Mont Kiara here on Sunday.
PicoSure Pro is the World’s first and only 755nm FDA-cleared laser for the treatment of Melasma Pigment.
Country Manager, Southeast Asia & South Asia of Cynosure, Timothy Ngo, announced Davinci Medical is the first and only Picosure Pro product launched in Malaysia.
“We always strive to offer our patients the most cutting-edge, advanced treatments. During this two-year pandemic, we keep studying new products, new protocols and leading the medical aesthetic trend to improve ourselves,“ said Dr Tristan Tan, Founder and Medical Director of Da Vinci Medical.
“I found that the medical aesthetics market is a need these days,” added Dr Tristan, who is also the leading laser expert.
Da Vinci Medical unveiled this industry-leading technology at an expert-led symposium focusing on “Advanced Revolutionary Technology” and the data behind the FDA-approval for the 755nm treatment wavelength.
Meanwhile, Da Vinci Medical Prestige Bukit Jalil’s Aesthetic Physician, Dr Wong Yeut Sun, warned consumers about unlicensed aesthetic procedures.
“Always look for licenced medical practitioner before doing any aesthetic lasers or procedure,” he said.
Throughout the development of the medical aesthetic industry, the first appearance of the PicoSecond laser shocked the market.
Due to its versatility, safety, comfort, and other characteristics, the Cynosure PicoSecond has a pivotal position in the medical aesthetic industry, and it is favored by medical experts and the majority of beauty-loving communities.