Dad gets two years jail, rotan for splashing hot water on kids

GEORGE TOWN: A 41-year-old man is ordered sent to jail for two years and given two strokes of the cane by the magistrate’s court here today for splashing hot water on his two kids.

Magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan handed down the sentence on Eddy Noramin, who pleaded guilty on Jan 10 to two counts of voluntarily causing hurt on his children by dangerous means.

Eddy was sentenced to two years jail and one stroke of the cane on each count, to be served concurrently from last Jan 6.

On the first count, he was charged with splashing hot water on his nine year-old daughter, causing the girl to be scalded on the body, at their house at Flat Kampung Melayu, Ayer Itam here, between 1am and 2am, on Dec 28 of last year.

He was also charged with committing a similar offence on his 10-year-old son at the same place, time and date. — Bernama