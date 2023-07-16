Dad pleads guilty to raping two daughters; elderly man, son claim trial to raping teen

MUAR: A cleaner pleaded guilty to 19 charges of rape and 11 charges of sexual assault against his two daughters, aged 15 and 12, at the Sessions Court here today. over the past six years

The accused, 53, pleaded guilty to 19 charges of raping his daughters, beginning when they were 11 years old, at two separate houses in Bakri and Jalan Jeram Tepi, here, since 2018, with the last incident occurring on July 9, and 11 charges of sexually assaulting both victims at the same locations and times.

The 19 charges of rape are under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code while the 11 sexual assault charges are under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16(1) of the same act.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat set Aug 8 for sentencing after deputy public prosecutor Danial Munir requested another date for the preparation of the facts of the case and sentencing date.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Hashim Saidin, 77, and his 21-year-old son, a courier, claimed trial after being charged with raping a teenager six years ago (2017) under Section 376 of the Penal Code at the same court.

The man and his son, then 16, are charged with raping the girl, who was 15 at that time, in a car in Jalan Kinabalu, Kluang, on May 25, 2017 at 5.15 pm and in an open area at Kampung Abdul Rahman Yasin, Kluang at 6 pm the same day.

The court set Aug 9 for case mention and bail of RM12,000 for the son and and RM15,000 for the father but both did not post bail. Danial Munir appeared for the prosecution while the two accused were unrepresented.-Bernama