Daily briefing will go on despite criticisms

PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said he would continue with his daily press briefing on Covid-19 as people are eager to know what the government is doing to address violations in standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The people must be kept abreast of efforts taken to curb the spread of the infection,” he said yesterday.

He was responding to criticisms that more “unnecessary” announcements would only confuse the people.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh had called on Ismail Sabri to stop holding his daily press conferences “if there is nothing substantive to report”.

She also urged the National Security Council to finalise and coordinate all SOP with the recent work-from-home directive, which she said was “too general and confusing”.

In his news conference yesterday, he said people were concerned and needed to be kept informed of ongoing developments.

“The public want to know what action the authorities were taking against those who failed to follow the SOP. This is because they are worried,” he said.

“They want the enforcement officers to take action as it can save people’s lives. They also want to know where the government stands in dealing with this pandemic.

“If I don’t report it, the public will think we are not doing anything against those who fail to adhere to the SOP, which can endanger others.

“Let us forget our political differences and instead, focus our energy on combating this pandemic,” he added.

He also said a total of 636 individuals had been nabbed for flouting the recovery movement control order. Of those arrested, 38 have been remanded, three released on bail and 595 issued compounds.

A total of 279 were arrested for not wearing face masks, 130 for not observing social distancing and 23 for gambling. Eighty-two business operators were nabbed for failing to provide devices to record customers’ personal details.

Of the 52,611 individuals who returned to Malaysia from July 24 until Oct 21, 8,248 had been placed under quarantine in 65 hotels and 17 learning and public training institutions in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah, and Labuan.