Daily cases continue to hover at 6,300

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 6,355 new Covid-19 cases today.

This is the third consecutive day where fresh infections have hit above the 6,000 mark.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,575,888.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions have been on the rise, increasing by 2.65 per cent in the last seven days compared to the preceding week.

The rise was largely contributed by Penang (+21.3 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (+16.5 per cent), Johor (+13.8 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan (+13.8 per cent) during the period.