KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases increased slightly to 7,703 cases today from 7,105 cases reported yesterday, with Selangor still recording the highest number of new cases at 2,728.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the country to 587,165.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 701 new cases, followed by Sarawak (588), Negeri Sembilan (586), Johor (554), Kelantan (541), Penang (407), Perak (224), Sabah (254), Melaka (209), Kedah (283), Terengganu (224), Pahang (237), Labuan (159) and Perlis (7).

The Federal Territory of Putrajaya only recorded one new case over the past 24 hours. — Bernama