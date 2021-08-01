Daily Covid-19 vaccinations surpass 500,000 doses six days in a row

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 daily vaccinations in the country has surpassed 500,000 doses in the past six consecutive days, with 519,111 doses administered yesterday alone.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) in an Infographic posted on Twitter, said from the total given out yesterday, 316,492 were first shots while 202,619 were second doses.

Cumulatively, 20,533,660 doses have been administered in the country since the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) kicked off on Feb 24.

The number covers 13,816,971 first jabs while 6,716,689 recipients received the second dose.

-Bernama