Daily operations, raids on illegal gambling in Penang

KEPALA BATAS: Penang police have been conducting operations and raids against illegal gambling dens in the state on almost a daily basis this year.

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said 462 raids involving gambling activities had been carried out from January till yesterday, and 137 cases had been taken to court.

“During the same period, we have successfully crippled nine gambling syndicates involving online gambling, call centres and gaming houses.

“There is no denying that gambling is still present in Penang, but we have always taken firm action, including cutting off the electricity supply to the premises involved,“ he told reporters after a ceremony to dispose of drug case exhibits here yesterday.

He said a total of 20 individuals including syndicate leaders had been charged under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (POCA) while nine others are being prosecuted under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLA).

Meanwhile, Sahabudin said the police would act decisively in ensuring all residents in Penang complied with standard operating procedures (SOPs) following the addition of new Covid-19 cases in the state.

He said a meeting chaired by State Secretary Datuk Abdul Razak Jaafar was held today to discuss the measures to be taken to break the chain of infection.

“We will not compromise with any party, and recently, we have also arrested an individual who violated the quarantine order, the police will hunt down those who are defiant,“ he said.

Penang has so far recorded four positive Covid-19 cases linked to the Sivagangga Patient Under Investigation (PUI) and Kurau clusters. — Bernama