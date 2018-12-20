‘Dakwah’ for good of mankind, not just about Islamisation: Maszlee

PUTRAJAYA: ‘Dakwah’ or Islamic propagation in the education realm should be viewed in a wider context, and not just about Islamisation or converting non-Muslims into Islam, said Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

“’Dakwah’ in Islam is understood as bringing mankind towards good and this can be done through various means, including as educators or teachers,“ he shared.

Referring to the issue of a shortage of religious teachers in Sabah and Sarawak, he said the term ‘dakwah’ which he had used in his statement had been misinterpreted as an attempt to convert non-Muslims in the two states into Islam.

“This is narrow thinking as ‘dakwah’ in Islam is universal in character; it does not just revolve around converting anyone into the religion,“ he added.

At the recent Dewan Rakyat sitting, Maszlee had reportedly described the shortage of Islamic religious teachers in Sabah and Sarawak as critical and advised those from Kelantan and Terengganu who teach in the two states to remain there for the time being as a means for ‘dakwah’ and to serve the people.

This drew criticism from political leaders and church groups in Sabah and Sarawak who accused Maszlee of being ignorant of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), which provides for religious freedom in the two states.

Meanwhile, speaking at the handing-over of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Putrajaya (SMAPUTRA) here today, Maszlee said the role of teachers in educating and teaching society to enable them to read, count and think was also ‘dakwah’ in Islam as a mission that was accepted by all.

“The meaning or concept of ‘dakwah’ through education is more towards giving quality education across all groups regardless of race and religion,“ he said.

On SMAPUTRA, Maszlee hoped that this only national religious school in Putrajaya could bring many benefits to the students and local community.

He wants SMAPUTRA to be an agent of change by being a school that is environment, community and disabled-friendly in line with the Education Ministry’s vision of providing quality education for the wellbeing of the country.

Built at a cost of RM47.72 million, the coed school has 25 classrooms that can accommodate 750 students, and other facilities including hostels, laboratories, a multi-purpose hall, surau and a sports field. — Bernama