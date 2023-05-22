Damage caused by storm on various KL premises estimated at over RM4m

KUALA LUMPUR: The damage to schools and residential premises in the Federal Territory as a result of last Friday’s storm is estimated to cost over RM4 million in repairs, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said last week’s storm affected 29 schools in Kuala Lumpur and the estimated cost to repair all the schools was RM3 million.

“School repair work will be carried out as soon as possible using the Ministry of Education’s (KPM) allocation. It is up to the MoE to ask the Public Works Department (JKR) to carry out the restoration or MoE to appoint its own contractor,“ he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Setapak here today.

According to Nanta, apart from the school, last Friday’s storm also hit workers’ quarters at the Ministry of Works involving five single-storey houses.

He said other premises affected by the storm were five units of quarters at the Defence Ministry estimated to cost up to RM500,000.

“In another incident, a tree toppled on a house at the Palestinian Embassy. JKR has received a report from the Property Management Division in Kuala Lumpur and has called a contractor to cut the fallen tree and carry out cleaning work as well as electrical repair estimated at RM600,000,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek who was also present with Nanta in the visit to SK Setapak said the school was the worst affected in last week’s storm.

“After this visit, follow-up actions will be implemented and completed during the school holidays. A total of eight classes suffered various damages involving learning equipment and wiring,“ she said.

It is understood that the 70 affected SK Setapak students are students with special needs and they are temporarily placed in the laboratory and other classrooms. -Bernama