Damage to Matsoorat cave: Perak to take stern action

IPOH: The Perak government will take stern action and seek compensation from the production company that did filming at Gua Matsoorat for the damage to the walls and fossils that are millions of years old in the cave.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi (pix) said there was evidence that the damage was done by the production company’s crew.

“However, on the compensation, it is still under discussion whether to impose a penalty or for the production company to pay the cost of restoring the place.

“We have called experts to see and assess the damage,” she told reporters here today.

The state government, she said, regretted the incident as Gua Matsoorat has been identified as is one of new geosites in the Kinta Valley Geopark.

Nolee Ashilin said the incident should be a lesson for all quarters and for the authorities concerned to be more firm in safeguarding the country’s heritage.

According to her, the Ipoh City Council (MBI) had given Syarikat Juita Viden Sdn Bhd permission to carry out filming around Ipoh from February 20 to April 30 and upon checking with the company, it was found that the shooting was done outside the cave.

However, it went viral on social media when netizens claimed that there was damage in the cave after the filming of a popular drama series.

They also alleged that the production crew had littered the place and shared several photographs showing the damage as well as a carving of the title of the drama on the cave’s wall.

Director Michael Ang said on Instagram that he regretted the incident and that they were trying to find the culprits.

Earlier, Nolee Ashilin witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MBI and three companies, namely Uni-Technologies Sdn Bhd, Urban Scale Studio Sdn Bhd and Pavilion Agro Farm, for among others, to carry out a study on the action plan and branding of the ‘Greater Ipoh’ as a tourism region and ‘walkable city’ of Pekan Ipoh as a heritage and tourism city.- Bernama