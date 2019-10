JOHOR BARU: About 84,700 households in four parts around the city are facing water supply disruption due to damaged booster pumps at the Sultan Iskandar Water Treatment Plant since yesterday.

According to the State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse, the booster pumps are commonly used when raw water levels drop in the dams.

He said the affected areas are parts of Pasir Gudang, Masai, Tebrau and Johor Bahru city.

“The repair process is in progress and to assist consumers, SAJ Ranhill will provide clean water via water tankers to the affected areas.

“As at noon today, the booster pumps have been operating, but have yet to reach the required capacity,” he said in a statement today.

More information can be found on website www.ranhillsaj.com.my. — Bernama