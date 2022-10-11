Danau Tok Uban floating solar plant to supply electricity in 2023

PASIR MAS: The Danau Tok Uban floating solar energy plant is expected to commence its supply of electricity to 40,000 households annually in Kelantan beginning next year.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister (KeTSA) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said the project has achieved more than 90 per cent progress and will complete in the first quarter of next year before electricity can be generated for Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

“This solar project with a 100-megawatt (MW) monthly capacity will generate adequate green and clean energy to be supplied to 40,000 households each year in Kelantan.

“The project is supposed to cut down carbon dioxide emissions by 100,000 tonnes annually. This is a huge and important milestone in our effort to reduce carbon emissions and I am proud that it occurs in Kelantan,” he said in a speech when reviewing the final preparations for the operation of the Danau Tok Uban solar plant here today.

Also present was Cypark Resources Bhd’s group chief executive officer Datuk Daud Ahmad.

Takiyuddin also said that the solar project is unique as it is an iconic and world-class solar farm for Malaysians to be proud of.

“The plant, which utilises floater technology integrated with aquaculture, is the largest in the world. I was made to understand that the state government will also develop the surrounding area as a new tourist destination in Kelantan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Daud said that the RM450 million project is an investment by two local Bumiputera companies, Cypark Estuary Sdn Bhd and Cove Suria Sdn Bhd, and both companies have appointed Cypark REF Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Cypark Resources Bhd, as the turnkey engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contractor.

Both companies have also partnered with Kelantan Utilities Mubaraakan Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Perbadanan Menteri Besar Kelantan. - Bernama