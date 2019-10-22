Dancing over obstacles: A day in the life of a hearing impaired Grab Food deliveryman

PETALING JAYA: For Mior Syamel Mior Razi, a day at work is no different from that of other food delivery riders. He takes orders through his smartphone, picks up the food and sends it to the customer.

Work done.

But for the 22-year-old from Cheras, his day is also fraught with challenges.

Being hearing-impaired, he faces many risks and near-misses that his fellow riders don’t.

“For instance, I can’t hear it when other motorists hoot at me, so some of them get angry and start flashing,” he told theSun recently.

“I can’t hang a sign on my motorcycle to tell others that I am hearing-impaired, so I have to rely heavily on my instincts.”

But negotiating traffic without the full complement of his senses is just one of many challenges he is confronted with every day.

“I can’t speak so I have to use sign language, and some people misunderstand.”

“Once, I was even assaulted for failing to get the right message across.”

Nonetheless Syamel, who has been working for Grab Food since he was 19, is thankful that modern communication has made it easier for people like him to communicate. Even so, miscommunication still sometimes occur.

Once, he had to deliver an order to a condominium near Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur.

“I saw a woman whom I mistook for the customer so I waved at her.

“Apparently, this was deemed impolite and flirtatious.

“The security guard questioned me, but since I could not speak, I shrugged and made a gesture that was supposed to mean ‘what’s going on?’ but he thought I was being rude so he punched me in the face,” he said.

But Syamel takes these challenges in his stride.

“It’s not that bad being a food delivery boy.

“I just have to be extra patient.

“People can’t tell, from just looking at me, that I have a hearing problem,” he said.

For him, the day starts at 7.30am after he drops his mother off for work in Sentul.

“Then I begin to take orders for food delivery,” he said.

He spends 10 to 12 hours a day at work.

Despite the challenges, Syamel is happy doing what he does now.

“I can take the day off whenever I wish, or whenever I feel overworked,” he said.

But some days can be tough.

Syamel has a record of making 32 deliveries in a day, but he averages 15 orders per day.

Syamel is the only one in the family who was born with a hearing impairment.

As a result, he has learned to be street-smart.

“I rely heavily on instincts and experience to stay ahead.”

Syamel believes he has done alright so far.