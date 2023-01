Danger-level continuous heavy rain warning for Pahang, Johor until Monday: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a danger-level continuous heavy rain warning for Pahang and Johor until Monday (Jan 30).

In a statement today, it informed that the districts involved in Pahang are Rompin, while in Johor Mersing and Kota Tinggi would be affected.

A severe-level continuous heavy rain warning has also been issued for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor until Monday.

In Kelantan the areas involved are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok and Pasir Puteh; Pahang (Kuantan and Pekan) while in Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Kulai and Johor Bahru).

In addition, alert-level continuous rain is expected to occur until Monday, in Kelantan covering Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang and Kuala Krai; Pahang (Jerantut and Maran) and Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian). - Bernama