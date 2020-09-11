Danger of prisons becoming virus hotspots

PETALING JAYA: Temporary measures could help to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among inmates in prisons and detention centres, as it is difficult to deal with overcrowding in such places in the short term.

Criminologists yesterday said expanding prison capacity is not an immediate viable option to prevent new clusters, as happened in the Lahat Datu case.

“There are building, space, manpower and budget constraints,” said Assoc Prof Dr Geshina Ayu Mat Saat, a criminologist at Universiti Sains Malaysia in Kelantan.

“There is a very clear danger of prisons becoming Covid-19 hazard zones. However, building new centres to reduce infection risk is costly and time consuming.”

She suggested that detainees be moved to areas that could be better monitored by prison staff or policemen.

“There is a need to consistently screen inmates and those in remand at various times because social distancing within prison cells and common areas will be difficult.

“There is also daily traffic in and out of prisons involving those on remand, personnel and visitors. Temporarily restricting movements of inmates and visitors would also be a viable solution.”

Geshina suggested a reshuffling of prisoners’ eating and exercise schedules to enable social distancing, frequent cleaning and good hygiene practices.

“But how far these measures will be effective remains to be seen as some areas are just too small or congested.”

She also said court cases needed to be managed promptly to reduce remand periods.

Prof Datuk Dr P. Sundaramoorthy of Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang called for long-term measures to be considered to manage future threats.

“Prison authorities have acknowledged that there is overcrowding in jails.

Now we are bringing in those who have violated movement control orders. It will definitely be very challenging and an extra responsibility for the Prisons Department.

“Besides short-term measures, long-term ones must be explored to address overcrowding in prisons, so that we will be able to cope with other pandemics in future.”

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said limiting the risk of infection could be best done before detainees enter confinement premises.

“Personal hygiene, wearing of masks and physical distancing by authorities and detainees must be observed throughout the detention process.”

