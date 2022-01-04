Dangerous conditions around rivers in 5 states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) is on high alert as rivers in Pahang, Selangor, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka have crossed the danger level and is advising local communities to follow instructions from the authorities.

Listed in the JPS statement today are Sungai Pahang near Kuala Sungai Chini in Pekan, Pahang showing an upward trend in the water level, while Sungai Serting near the Padang Gudang Bridge in Bera is showing a downward trend.

Sungai Bernam near Rimba KDR in Sabak Bernam, Selangor is showing a rising trend, too.

In Johor, Sungai Lenik near Ladang Chaah and Sungai Segamat near Bandar Segamat, both located in Segamat and Sungai Tangkak near Kampung Seri Makmur, Tangkak are showing a declining trend.

Sungai Muar near Pekan Rompin in Jempol, Negri Sembilan is also showing a falling trend.

In Melaka, the hazard assessement for Sungai Kesang near Telok Rimba, Jasin remains unchanged, while Sungai Melaka near Batu Hampar, Melaka Tengah is showing a decline.

To get the latest updates on river water level, visit publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my. - Bernama