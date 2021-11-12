Dangers of diabetes widely unknown

PETALING JAYA: Diabetes has become a major health concern in Malaysia. Yet most people, even diabetics themselves, have little to no knowledge of the condition.

According to health experts, the problem stems from the fact that people often underestimate just how pervasive the disease is.

The Malaysian Diabetes Index 2021 showed 52% of respondents in a recent survey were unaware that there is no cure for diabetes.

A total of 51% of them even thought that diabetes is not difficult to manage, while 37% have no idea what “elevated blood sugar level” means.

Pantai Hospital Ayer Keroh diabetes educator Wong Soh San said the prevalence of diabetes continues to be on an upward trend due to such lack of awareness.

According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019, about 3.9 million Malaysians were living with diabetes. That is equivalent to one in five adults, making Malaysia the “sweetest nation” in Asia.

Speaking to theSun in conjunction with World Diabetes Day, which falls on Sunday, Wong said apart from ageing, diabetes is strongly associated with obesity that comes from lack of physical activity and urbanisation.

There are three main categories of diabetes, namely Type One, Type Two and gestational.

The disease manifests in recurrent urination, perpetual thirst, dry lips, hazy vision, exhaustion, numbness in hands and feet, increased appetite, slow-healing wounds, weight loss and frequent infections.

Wong said with lifestyle modifications such as increased physical activity and a balanced diet that lead to weight reduction, the onset of Type 2 diabetes can be postponed, or even prevented.

“For those who already have diabetes, lifestyle changes, medication and education to foster self-care and empowerment are essential.”

However, the management of diabetes is not simple. Wong said among the seven key areas that must be emphasised are healthy eating, increased physical activity and constant monitoring of blood glucose.

According to research conducted in the United Kingdom, Type Two diabetes has the potential to shorten life by up to 10 years while life expectancy for those with Type One diabetes may be reduced by up to 20 years.

However, Wong said recent advances in diabetes management suggest that people with Type One diabetes are now living significantly longer lives.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman Centre for Biomedical and Nutrition Research associate professor Dr Anto Cordelia Dhanapal said Type One diabetes is caused by a lack of insulin, a vital hormone produced by the pancreas while Type Two diabetes is caused by the body’s inability to efficiently utilise the insulin.

Dhanapal said men with diabetes may experience lower sex drive, erectile dysfunction and poor muscle strength. In women, it manifests in urinary tract or yeast infection as well as dry and itchy skin.

She said to slow down the release of sugar into the blood, one could take small but more frequent meals with complex carbohydrates.

“Carbohydrates taken along with protein-rich foods also help to release sugar at a slower pace.”

It is no misnomer that diabetes is sometimes referred to as the “silent killer”. It can lead to other health complications such as cardiovascular disease, diabetic cardiomyopathy, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic neuropathy and diabetic nephropathy, that cause damage to the heart, eyes, blood vessels and kidneys.

Apart from that, diabetes may also lead to coma and death.

Dhanapal added that the Covid-19 pandemic has showed that diabetic patients also accounted for the highest proportion of fatalities caused by the infection.

“Hence, it cannot be taken lightly. Good dietary and lifestyle factors can help lead a long and better quality of life.”